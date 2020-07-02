Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied building was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.

>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Gay Street.

>Christine Douse, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), giving false identification to law enforcement officer and failing to appear (traffic).

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Fairfax Bypass.

