Auburn Police Division
>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied building was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.
>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Gay Street.
>Christine Douse, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), giving false identification to law enforcement officer and failing to appear (traffic).
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Fairfax Bypass.
