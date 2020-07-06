police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 2000 block of Janabrooke Lane.

>Unauthorized use of auto (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 100 block of East University Drive.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (forced) was reported in the 2400 block of Wrights Mill Road.

>An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested and charged with drug trafficking (LSD), drug trafficking (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (THC extract) and possession of a controlled substance (MDMA).

>Samuel Keener Bush was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Maurice Darius Odomes was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Hannah Marie Linville was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Rhett Thomas King, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Otoniel Lopez, 27, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>Burglary and theft occurred in the 1300 block of Cordelia Drive.

>Attempted burglary occurred in the 2000 block of South Long Street.

>Shooting into an occupied vehicle occurred in the 1400 block of Karley Drive.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2300 block of Star Street.

>Shooting into an occupied building occurred at Circle K, 511 Second Ave.

>Two shootings into an occupied dwelling incidents occurred in the 1500 block of Frederick Road.

>Shooting into an unoccupied building occurred in the 3500 block of Marvyn Parkway.

>A robbery occurred at Metro PCS, 3310 Pepperell Pkwy., at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The suspect is only described as a black male with all black clothing armed with a handgun. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

>Zackery Thomas Howze, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5800 block of 19th Avenue.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Moore Avenue.

>Third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 4600 block of 20th Avenue.

>Marquez Jamon Wilson, 29, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, public intoxication and attempting to elude.

>Bobby Mack English, 20, of Pine Mountain, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Monchel Dominique McCants, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Antonio Deshaun Smith, 34, of Leeds, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and obstructing government operations.

>Reckless endangerment and shooting into an occupied dwelling were reported in the 1500 block of 20th Street Southwest.

>Third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 1900 block of 23th Avenue Southwest.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Montre Treshawn Harper, 20, of Decatur, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit.

