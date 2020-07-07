Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Armstrong Street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Seay Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Robert James Minor, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21).
>An Auburn 48-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (alcohol) and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
>Lakebia Shantae Findley was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Sun Self Storage, 2000 Columbus Pkwy.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1600 block of Spring Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Walmart, 2900 Pepperell Pkwy.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1300 block of Rocky Brook Road.
>Farren Marshae Edwards, 3,3 of Opelika, was arrested and charged with throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2400 block of 35th Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of Lamar Lane in Dadeville.
