Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 400 block of North 16th Place.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property and identity theft were reported in the 2200 block of 20th Street.

>Leshawn Dewayne Brooks, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

>Stephen Jacob Irvin, 32, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Clyde Bryan Lamb, 61, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

