Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 400 block of North 16th Place.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property and identity theft were reported in the 2200 block of 20th Street.
>Leshawn Dewayne Brooks, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Stephen Jacob Irvin, 32, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Clyde Bryan Lamb, 61, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
