Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Opelika Road.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 137.

>Charles Lee Estes was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Re’quan La’mar Hooks, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

Valley Police Department

>Meagan Leigh Odom, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Avenue.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Tenjenio Sharpe, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

