Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Opelika Road.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 137.
>Charles Lee Estes was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Re’quan La’mar Hooks, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Valley Police Department
>Meagan Leigh Odom, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Avenue.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Tenjenio Sharpe, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
