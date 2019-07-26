police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Aggravated assault with a knife of non-family was reported in the 400 block of Foster Street.

>Rickey Rayshon Binder, Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.

>Charles Randall McDonald was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Collin R. Hooks, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, alcohol under age 21, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Valley Police Department

>Fourth-degree theft of property, breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Sydney Street.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Denna Drive.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1200 block of Crest Club Circle.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1300 block of Crest Club Circle.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Crestview Lane.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Two counts of first-degree theft of property were reported in the 13000 block of Lee Road 188, Waverly.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Christopher Chase Adams, 19, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

>Ashley Nicole East, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

