Auburn Police Division
>Aggravated assault with a knife of non-family was reported in the 400 block of Foster Street.
>Rickey Rayshon Binder, Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.
>Charles Randall McDonald was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Collin R. Hooks, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, alcohol under age 21, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Valley Police Department
>Fourth-degree theft of property, breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Sydney Street.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Denna Drive.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1200 block of Crest Club Circle.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1300 block of Crest Club Circle.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Crestview Lane.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Two counts of first-degree theft of property were reported in the 13000 block of Lee Road 188, Waverly.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Christopher Chase Adams, 19, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
>Ashley Nicole East, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**