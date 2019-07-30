Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of North Fifth Street.
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle.
Auburn Police Division
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.
>Deandre Lamar Cobb, 24, of Notasulga, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of Rosie Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 29 South.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Glass Road.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at Po Boys Landing, Lee Road 334, Salem.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**