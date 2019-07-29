Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Second Avenue.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 3700 block of Pepperell Parkway.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Kimberly Drive
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Professional Parkway.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Ferndale Drive.
>Public lewdness and fleeing/attempting of elude officer were reported in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 280 West.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 500 block of Village Circle.
>Second-degree robbery and second-degree assault were reported in the 400 block of Boykin Street.
>David Patrick Stokes, 32, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (Alcohol).
>A 32-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Timothy Carter, 52, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Susan Basel Rashid, 30, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>James Brady Nelson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Andrew T-R Liu was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Ricky Paul Olson, 60, of Denton, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>A 12-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree robbery.
>A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree robbery.
>Constance Denise Gilbert, 31, of Notasulga, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Maghan Nicole Johnson, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lanett Police Department
>Javonta Williams, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of 16th Street Southwest.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of East 20th Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of East 20th Street.
>Harassment and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of 23rd Street Southwest.
Valley Police Department
>Identity theft, second-degree forgery and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue.
>Johnny Lee Bradford, 48, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Liltony M. Lovelace, 32, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 8000 block of Lee Road 379, Valley.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 432, Smiths.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Demetrus Antonio Sutton, 35, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>James Tapley, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**