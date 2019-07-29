police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Second Avenue.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 3700 block of Pepperell Parkway.

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Kimberly Drive

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Professional Parkway.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Ferndale Drive.

>Public lewdness and fleeing/attempting of elude officer were reported in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 280 West.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 500 block of Village Circle.

>Second-degree robbery and second-degree assault were reported in the 400 block of Boykin Street.

>David Patrick Stokes, 32, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (Alcohol).

>A 32-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.

>Timothy Carter, 52, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Susan Basel Rashid, 30, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>James Brady Nelson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Andrew T-R Liu was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Ricky Paul Olson, 60, of Denton, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).

>A 12-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree robbery.

>A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree robbery.

>Constance Denise Gilbert, 31, of Notasulga, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Maghan Nicole Johnson, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lanett Police Department

>Javonta Williams, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of 16th Street Southwest.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of East 20th Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of East 20th Street.

>Harassment and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of 23rd Street Southwest.

Valley Police Department

>Identity theft, second-degree forgery and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue.

>Johnny Lee Bradford, 48, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Liltony M. Lovelace, 32, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and driving under the influence.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 8000 block of Lee Road 379, Valley.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 432, Smiths.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Demetrus Antonio Sutton, 35, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>James Tapley, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

