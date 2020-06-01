Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree burglary was reported in the 500 block of Perry Street.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of East Samford Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Tullahoma Drive.
>Discharging firearm within city limits was reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Michael Ray Goins, 63, of Munford, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
>A Tuskegee 51-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance
>Teqwan Lamar Bailey was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jack Tyler Bazzell was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Justin Robert Handcock, 19, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>A Tuskegee 43-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
>Adam Zachary Jadid was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Cole Hunter Keehner was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Nicholas Drew Whitehouse was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Chase Michel Gyllenhammer was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Kiron Cornell James Martin, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of 21st Street Southwest.
>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Cheery Drive.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of 55th Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of 49th Street.
>A structure fire was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 502.
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of Fob James Drive.
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of California Road.
>Identity theft and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Angellena G. McCray, 34, of Anniston, was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a child and public intoxication.
>Christopher J. Ray, 35, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft of property and attempt to elude.
>Daniel F. Flores, 23, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
