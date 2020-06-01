police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree burglary was reported in the 500 block of Perry Street.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of East Samford Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Tullahoma Drive.

>Discharging firearm within city limits was reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Michael Ray Goins, 63, of Munford, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

>A Tuskegee 51-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance

>Teqwan Lamar Bailey was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Jack Tyler Bazzell was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Justin Robert Handcock, 19, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>A Tuskegee 43-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

>Adam Zachary Jadid was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Cole Hunter Keehner was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Nicholas Drew Whitehouse was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Chase Michel Gyllenhammer was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Kiron Cornell James Martin, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of 21st Street Southwest.

>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Cheery Drive.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of 55th Street.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of 49th Street.

>A structure fire was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 502.

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of Fob James Drive.

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of California Road.

>Identity theft and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Angellena G. McCray, 34, of Anniston, was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a child and public intoxication.

>Christopher J. Ray, 35, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft of property and attempt to elude.

>Daniel F. Flores, 23, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

