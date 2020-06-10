Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 191. 

>Firsts-degree robbery was reported in the 1000 block of North Donahue Drive. 

>Joshua William Woods, 27, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property. 

>Andre Terrel Macon, 36, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Morgan Olivia Jones, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Alejandrino Ortiz Garcia was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Brian Cleveland, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

