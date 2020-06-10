Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 191.
>Firsts-degree robbery was reported in the 1000 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Joshua William Woods, 27, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
>Andre Terrel Macon, 36, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Morgan Olivia Jones, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Alejandrino Ortiz Garcia was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Brian Cleveland, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.