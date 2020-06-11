Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 800 block of West Point Parkway.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at BancorpSouth, 414 S. Seventh St.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Neighborhood Market, 503 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of 69th Avenue Southwest.
Valley Police Department
>A structure fire was reported in the 1300 block of California Street.
>Breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2400 block of Hopewell Road.
>Lewis Curtis Martin, 35, of Bowman, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and second-degree bail jumping.
Chambers Count Sheriff’s Office
>Kevin Ryan Abercrombie, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument.
>John Eric Buchanan, 31, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
