Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 800 block of West Point Parkway.

>First-degree theft of property occurred at BancorpSouth, 414 S. Seventh St.

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Neighborhood Market, 503 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of 69th Avenue Southwest.

Valley Police Department

>A structure fire was reported in the 1300 block of California Street.

>Breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2400 block of Hopewell Road.

>Lewis Curtis Martin, 35, of Bowman, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and second-degree bail jumping.

Chambers Count Sheriff’s Office

>Kevin Ryan Abercrombie, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument.

>John Eric Buchanan, 31, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

