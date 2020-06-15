Auburn Police Division
>Auto breaking and entering was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.
>Theft of property and criminal trespass were reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Romerio Jarnell Ware, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering vehicle and second-degree theft of property.
>Jasmine Jarquenz Fields, 24, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1800 block of Hurst Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 700 block of West Point Parkway.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 2600 block of Frederick Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Columbus Parkway.
>Sulee Stewart, of Sacramento, California, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
>Lydnsey Dauro, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Cambree Fuller, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Reginald Cleveland, 46, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1300 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
>First-degree receiving stolen property was reported in the 1200 block of Cherry Drive.
>Second-degree receiving stolen property was reported in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
