Auburn Police Division

>Auto breaking and entering was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.

>Theft of property and criminal trespass were reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.

>Romerio Jarnell Ware, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering vehicle and second-degree theft of property.

>Jasmine Jarquenz Fields, 24, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1800 block of Hurst Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 700 block of West Point Parkway.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 2600 block of Frederick Road.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Columbus Parkway.

>Sulee Stewart, of Sacramento, California, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

>Lydnsey Dauro, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Cambree Fuller, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Reginald Cleveland, 46, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1300 block of South Gilmer Avenue.

>First-degree receiving stolen property was reported in the 1200 block of Cherry Drive.

>Second-degree receiving stolen property was reported in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

