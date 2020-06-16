Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>A robbery was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.

>Theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Opelika Road.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 300 block of West Glenn Avenue.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of Wire Road.

>Christopher Jacob Hester was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Jacob Hendrick Brown was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Lawrence Tow Tuider was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

>Joseph Wheeler Jordan, IV, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Faisal Abdullah Alshehri was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Maya Angelioue Franks, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>Tyler Storm Kavanaugh, 23, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.

Lanett Police Department

>Matthew Grudisher, 35, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Alberto Moreno, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1900 block of 16th Street Southwest.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

