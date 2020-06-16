Auburn Police Division
>Criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>A robbery was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Opelika Road.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.
>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 300 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of Wire Road.
>Christopher Jacob Hester was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jacob Hendrick Brown was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Lawrence Tow Tuider was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
>Joseph Wheeler Jordan, IV, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Faisal Abdullah Alshehri was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Maya Angelioue Franks, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>Tyler Storm Kavanaugh, 23, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.
Lanett Police Department
>Matthew Grudisher, 35, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Alberto Moreno, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1900 block of 16th Street Southwest.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.