Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 3600 block of Grand National Parkway.
>Identity theft and theft of property occurred in the 2000 block of Pepperell Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Bland Street.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road.
>Jacob Daniel Fowler, 35, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and third-degree criminal trespass.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of North Eighth Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
