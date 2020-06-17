Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 3600 block of Grand National Parkway.

>Identity theft and theft of property occurred in the 2000 block of Pepperell Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Bland Street.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road.

>Jacob Daniel Fowler, 35, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and third-degree criminal trespass.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of North Eighth Avenue.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments