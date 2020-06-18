Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1500 block of Waverly Parkway.
Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North Gay Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North 13th Street.
>First-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.