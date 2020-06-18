police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1500 block of Waverly Parkway. 

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North Gay Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North 13th Street.

>First-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

