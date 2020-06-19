Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Aggravated assault (menacing, gun) was reported in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 7600 block of School Street.

>Identity theft, first-degree theft of property and third-degree forgery were reported in the 100 block of Frazier Street.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of 30th Street Southwest.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of West Lafayette Street in Dadeville.

>First-degree identity theft was reported by a resident of Denver Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments