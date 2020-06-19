Auburn Police Division
>Aggravated assault (menacing, gun) was reported in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 7600 block of School Street.
>Identity theft, first-degree theft of property and third-degree forgery were reported in the 100 block of Frazier Street.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of 30th Street Southwest.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of West Lafayette Street in Dadeville.
>First-degree identity theft was reported by a resident of Denver Road in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
