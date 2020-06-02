Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1400 block of Novella Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.
>Gopi Kodali, 45, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Everett Seay Lanier, III, 23, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Diego Santizo-Gomez, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1300 block of North 13th Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of First Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Shooting into an occupied building was reported by a resident of Natchex Road.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Varnardcy Oneal Perry, 46, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
