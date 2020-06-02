police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1400 block of Novella Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.

>Gopi Kodali, 45, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Everett Seay Lanier, III, 23, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Diego Santizo-Gomez, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1300 block of North 13th Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of First Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Shooting into an occupied building was reported by a resident of Natchex Road.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Varnardcy Oneal Perry, 46, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

