Opelika Police Department
» Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Cherry Circle.
» Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft were reported in the 2700 block of Brittany Lane.
» Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Watwood Avenue.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft were reported in the 4100 block of Academy Drive.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
» Tommy Fischer Swader, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
