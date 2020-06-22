police lights
Opelika Police Department

» Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Cherry Circle.

» Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft were reported in the 2700 block of Brittany Lane.

» Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Watwood Avenue.

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft were reported in the 4100 block of Academy Drive.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

» Tommy Fischer Swader, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

