Auburn Police Division

» Giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and license required was reported in Auburn.

» Possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.

» Drug paraphernalia-first offense was reported in Auburn.

» Criminal mischief-damage to business property was reported in the 1800 block of Opelika Road.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported in Auburn.

» Criminal mischief-damage of public property was reported in the 1000 block of Wire Road.

» Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.

» Identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Meagan Lane.

» Theft of property third degree was reported in the 1800 block of Cox Road.

» Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of Whitaker Lane.

» Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.

» Robbery and theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported in Auburn.

» Possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.

» Domestic violence was reported in Auburn.

» Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Canton Avenue.

» Criminal mischief and possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.

» Possession of marijuana second degree was reported in Auburn.

» Harassing communications was reported in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

» Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Rolling Ridge Road.

» Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.

» Harassment and disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace was reported in the 1800 block of Keystone Drive.

» Harassment and reckless endangerment was reported in the 1800 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

» Possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.

» Assault first degree, shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment were reported in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.

» Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in Auburn.

» Sexual misconduct was reported in Auburn.

» Firearms license required was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

» Criminal mischief-damage to business property was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.

» Domestic violence was reported in Auburn.

» Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Toomer Street.

» Theft of property first degree was reported in the 400 block of Frazier Street.

» Theft of property first degree was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.

» Criminal surveillance was reported in the 2400 block of Springwood Drive.

» Nicholas Keshaun Hurry, 21, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-controlled substance.

» A 26-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearm license required.

» A 35-year-old in Opelika was arrest and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.

» Aleisa Sharelle Bennett was arrested and charged with failing to appear-traffic.

» Marcus Antonio Tidwell was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

» A 70-year-old in Tuskegee was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Roy T. Key Jr. was arrested and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.

» A 35-year-old in Auburn was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

» Olivia Denise Logan was arrested and charged with failure to appear-traffic.

» An 18-year-old in Auburn was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

» An 18-year-old in Homewood was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

» A 24-year-old in Auburn was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.

» Katherine Renee Inman, 21, of Auburn was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-alcohol.

» Steven Joseph Schutter was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» A 33-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-alcohol.

» Henry Charles Ambus was arrested and charged with failure to appear-bail jumping second degree.

» A 29-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.

» Luke Welcher Jr., 57, of Auburn was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-alcohol.

» A 23-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear-bail jumping seconddegree.

» A 29-year-old in Notasulga was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Patrey Deveron Hardnett was arrested and charged with criminal mischief third degree and firearms license required.

» Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.

» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree was reported in Auburn

» Criminal trespass first degree, criminal trespass third degree, public lewdness and criminal mischief second degree were reported in the 2000 block of Hummingbird Lane.

» Harassment and theft of property fourth degree were reported in the 500 block of Perry Street.

» Theft of property fourth degree was reported in the 2900 block of East University Drive.

» Theft of property fourth degree was reported in the 2400 block of Moores Mill Road.

» Identity theft was reported in the 1300 block of South Donahue Drive.

» Criminal trespass third degree and domestic violence third degree were reported in Auburn.

» Burglary third degree was reported in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported in Auburn.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported in Auburn.

» Criminal mischief third degree was reported in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.

Opelika Police Department

» An unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2100 block of Interstate Drive, the UPS Store.

» Burglary and theft were reported in the 100 block of Danway Drive.

» Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft were reported in the 2100 block of Columbus Parkway.

