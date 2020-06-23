Auburn Police Division
» Giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and license required was reported in Auburn.
» Possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.
» Drug paraphernalia-first offense was reported in Auburn.
» Criminal mischief-damage to business property was reported in the 1800 block of Opelika Road.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported in Auburn.
» Criminal mischief-damage of public property was reported in the 1000 block of Wire Road.
» Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.
» Identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Meagan Lane.
» Theft of property third degree was reported in the 1800 block of Cox Road.
» Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of Whitaker Lane.
» Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.
» Robbery and theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported in Auburn.
» Possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.
» Domestic violence was reported in Auburn.
» Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Canton Avenue.
» Criminal mischief and possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.
» Possession of marijuana second degree was reported in Auburn.
» Harassing communications was reported in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.
» Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Rolling Ridge Road.
» Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.
» Harassment and disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace was reported in the 1800 block of Keystone Drive.
» Harassment and reckless endangerment was reported in the 1800 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
» Possession of marijuana was reported in Auburn.
» Assault first degree, shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment were reported in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.
» Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in Auburn.
» Sexual misconduct was reported in Auburn.
» Firearms license required was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
» Criminal mischief-damage to business property was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.
» Domestic violence was reported in Auburn.
» Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Toomer Street.
» Theft of property first degree was reported in the 400 block of Frazier Street.
» Theft of property first degree was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.
» Criminal surveillance was reported in the 2400 block of Springwood Drive.
» Nicholas Keshaun Hurry, 21, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-controlled substance.
» A 26-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearm license required.
» A 35-year-old in Opelika was arrest and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
» Aleisa Sharelle Bennett was arrested and charged with failing to appear-traffic.
» Marcus Antonio Tidwell was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
» A 70-year-old in Tuskegee was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Roy T. Key Jr. was arrested and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.
» A 35-year-old in Auburn was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
» Olivia Denise Logan was arrested and charged with failure to appear-traffic.
» An 18-year-old in Auburn was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
» An 18-year-old in Homewood was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
» A 24-year-old in Auburn was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
» Katherine Renee Inman, 21, of Auburn was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-alcohol.
» Steven Joseph Schutter was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» A 33-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-alcohol.
» Henry Charles Ambus was arrested and charged with failure to appear-bail jumping second degree.
» A 29-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
» Luke Welcher Jr., 57, of Auburn was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-alcohol.
» A 23-year-old in Opelika was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear-bail jumping seconddegree.
» A 29-year-old in Notasulga was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Patrey Deveron Hardnett was arrested and charged with criminal mischief third degree and firearms license required.
» Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.
» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree was reported in Auburn
» Criminal trespass first degree, criminal trespass third degree, public lewdness and criminal mischief second degree were reported in the 2000 block of Hummingbird Lane.
» Harassment and theft of property fourth degree were reported in the 500 block of Perry Street.
» Theft of property fourth degree was reported in the 2900 block of East University Drive.
» Theft of property fourth degree was reported in the 2400 block of Moores Mill Road.
» Identity theft was reported in the 1300 block of South Donahue Drive.
» Criminal trespass third degree and domestic violence third degree were reported in Auburn.
» Burglary third degree was reported in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported in Auburn.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported in Auburn.
» Criminal mischief third degree was reported in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.
Opelika Police Department
» An unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2100 block of Interstate Drive, the UPS Store.
» Burglary and theft were reported in the 100 block of Danway Drive.
» Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft were reported in the 2100 block of Columbus Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.