AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

» Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Frontier Circle.

» Phone scam was reported in the 100 block of North College Street.

» First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2900 block of East University Drive.

» Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in the 4900 block of Sandhill Road.

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

» Criminal possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1300 block of Sawyer Drive.

» Third-degree theft of property was reported at 1520 Columbus Parkway, Red Roof Inn.

» Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 1400 block of South Long Street.

» Elizabeth Hope Tedescucci, 23, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

