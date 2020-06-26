police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

Third-degree domestic violence was reported in Auburn.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of East University Drive.

Harassment was reported at mile marker 54 on Interstate 85.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.

A 43-year-old from Phenix City was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported at 1511 First Ave., Premium Beverage.

First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Anand Street.

First-degree theft of property was reported at 1104 Columbus Parkway, McDonald’s.

Bryant William Suggs, 33, of Mobile, was arrested on a felony warrant for first-degree theft of property.

