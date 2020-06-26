AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
Third-degree domestic violence was reported in Auburn.
Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of East University Drive.
Harassment was reported at mile marker 54 on Interstate 85.
Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.
A 43-year-old from Phenix City was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported at 1511 First Ave., Premium Beverage.
First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Anand Street.
First-degree theft of property was reported at 1104 Columbus Parkway, McDonald’s.
Bryant William Suggs, 33, of Mobile, was arrested on a felony warrant for first-degree theft of property.
