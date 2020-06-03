police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from a unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Wire Road.

>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 300 block of Roosevelt Concourse.

>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 500 block of West Thach Avenue.

>Discharge firearm in city limits was reported in the 400 block of East Farmville Road.

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 600 block of Biggio Drive.

>A burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 57.

>Jaquavion Daquan Jackson, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

>Steven Clinton Maddry III, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).

>Elliot Muller Hagans, 26, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Ninth Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of East 22nd Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South Broad Avenue.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

