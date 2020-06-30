Auburn Police Division
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 300 block of South Gay Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of Wire Road.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>A robbery was reported in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12.
>Theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of East University Drive.
>Steven Malik Ogletree-Slaughter was arrested and charged with discharge of weapons.
>Braxton Wood Stacey was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>David James Underwood, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Kelton Davis Welborn, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Ashley Furniture, 2401 Interstate Dr.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at USA Town Center, 1220 Fox Run Parkway.
>Tramorris Detavious Bryant, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1000 block of Samford Way.
>A burglary occurred in the 1000 block of Samford Court.
>Second-degree assault occurred at Circle K, 511 Second Ave., at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A 33-year-old victim received a through-and-through gunshot wound to the upper leg. The victim and the suspect are acquaintances who got into an argument. The suspect has been contacted. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 3700 block of Marvyn Parkway.
>Larry Charles Hutchins, 47, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property.
>Ismael Ramos Lopez, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Anthony Dewayne Howard, 43, of Selma, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Wyneshia Frazier, 24, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
>Caltavious Roberts, 25, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and obstructing governmental operations.
>Raigahn Stiggers, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5000 block of Cusseta Road.
>Burglary was reported in the 700 block of South 12th Street.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft were reported in the 1600 block of Tanyard Road.
Valley Police Department
>Jonathan Wesley Rudd, 34, of Valley, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
>Kerry Paul Cobb, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5200 block of 20th Avenue.
>Joseph Brandon Cook, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>William Nelson, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
