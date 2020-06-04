police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Eagle Circle. 

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road. 

>Kevin Andrew Roberts was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2000 block of Rocky Brook Road.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Beech Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

