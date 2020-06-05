Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North College Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of West Thach Avenue.
>Remus Donte Menifield, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with identity theft, second-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property and three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
>Jeremy Michael Morgan, 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Stetson Lionel McCain, 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>An Auburn 30-year-old was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and first-degree possession of marijuana.
>A Tuskegee 38-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>An Alexander City 59-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue.
Lanett Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft were reported in the 1800 block of South First Avenue.
>First-degree burglary and second-degree theft were reported in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Southwest.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Richard Mann, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
