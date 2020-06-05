police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North College Street. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of West Thach Avenue. 

>Remus Donte Menifield, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with identity theft, second-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property and three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. 

>Jeremy Michael Morgan, 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Stetson Lionel McCain, 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>An Auburn 30-year-old was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and first-degree possession of marijuana. 

>A Tuskegee 38-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>An Alexander City 59-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue.

Lanett Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft were reported in the 1800 block of South First Avenue.

>First-degree burglary and second-degree theft were reported in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Southwest.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Richard Mann, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments