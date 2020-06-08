Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Discharging firearm in city was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street. 

>Possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and drug paraphernalia were reported. 

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Parkerson Way. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road. 

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Shug Jordan Parkway. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North College Street. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

>Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of marijuana and firearms license required were reported. 

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

>Newvoski Trevon Postell, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. 

>Kaitlyn Elizabeth Cooper, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Griffin Frank Brown was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>A Calera 41-year-old was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Ricardo Enrique Rodriguez was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>A Montgomery 19-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), second-degree possession of marijuana and firearms license required. 

>Manderia Charterris Jones, 25, of Smiths Station, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, second-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Jonathan Salim Adami was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>A Cantonment, Florida, 30-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

>Quintevis Jacquez Phillips was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Opelika Police Department

>Lamerius Markel Bynum, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property.

>Ronald Vernard Lowery, Jr., 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Keitavious Heard, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, obstruction of government operations and tampering with evidence.

>Terriell Woodson, 26, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and failure to pay.

>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 3000 block of Cusseta Road.

>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 1700 block of 21st Street Southwest.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of County Road 289.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Glass Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2800 block of 55th Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>James P. Nelson, 33, of Carrabelle, Florida, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and terroristic threats.

>Daniel A. Noon, 31, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree escape.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

