Auburn Police Division
>Discharging firearm in city was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.
>Possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and drug paraphernalia were reported.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Parkerson Way.
>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North College Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of marijuana and firearms license required were reported.
>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Newvoski Trevon Postell, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
>Kaitlyn Elizabeth Cooper, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Griffin Frank Brown was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>A Calera 41-year-old was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Ricardo Enrique Rodriguez was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>A Montgomery 19-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), second-degree possession of marijuana and firearms license required.
>Manderia Charterris Jones, 25, of Smiths Station, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, second-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jonathan Salim Adami was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>A Cantonment, Florida, 30-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
>Quintevis Jacquez Phillips was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Lamerius Markel Bynum, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property.
>Ronald Vernard Lowery, Jr., 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Keitavious Heard, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, obstruction of government operations and tampering with evidence.
>Terriell Woodson, 26, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and failure to pay.
>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 3000 block of Cusseta Road.
>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 1700 block of 21st Street Southwest.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of County Road 289.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Glass Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2800 block of 55th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>James P. Nelson, 33, of Carrabelle, Florida, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and terroristic threats.
>Daniel A. Noon, 31, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree escape.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
