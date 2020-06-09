Auburn Police Division
>Meghan Joyce McArthur was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Valley Police Department
>Terroristic threats were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property and third-degree domestic violence (harassment) were reported in the 300 block of Rehobeth Road.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of Pike Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of Opelika.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.