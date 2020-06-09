Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Meghan Joyce McArthur was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Valley Police Department

>Terroristic threats were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree domestic violence (harassment) were reported in the 300 block of Rehobeth Road.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of Pike Road.

>First-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of Opelika.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

