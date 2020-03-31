police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Mustafa Shareef, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 2400 block of East University Drive.

>Theft of property and criminal mischief were reported in the 1900 block of Mall Boulevard.

>Auto burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 600 block of North Ross Street.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Foster Circle.

>Second-degree arson was reported in the 100 block of Bennett Street.

>Jemeka Laquam Hill, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of Smith Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

