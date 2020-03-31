Opelika Police Department
>Mustafa Shareef, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 2400 block of East University Drive.
>Theft of property and criminal mischief were reported in the 1900 block of Mall Boulevard.
>Auto burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 600 block of North Ross Street.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Foster Circle.
>Second-degree arson was reported in the 100 block of Bennett Street.
>Jemeka Laquam Hill, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported by a resident of Smith Road in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
