Auburn Police Division

>Latora R. Ogletree, 35, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Criminal mischief (damage to public property) was reported in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Burglary of a residence with force was reported in the 1400 block of South Gay Street.

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1200 block of Auburn Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 150 block of Second Avenue.

