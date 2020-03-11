Auburn Police Division
>Latora R. Ogletree, 35, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Criminal mischief (damage to public property) was reported in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Burglary of a residence with force was reported in the 1400 block of South Gay Street.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1200 block of Auburn Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 150 block of Second Avenue.
