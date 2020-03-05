Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Fourth-degree theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Dollar General, 55 N. Uniroyal Rd.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Crest Club Circle.

Lanett Police Department

>Jerry Wayne Ferrell, 50, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jacklyn Stokley, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

