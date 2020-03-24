Auburn Police Division
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of East University Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Falls Crest Drive.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred near the 60-mike marker on Interstate 85 North.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree criminal mischief and harassment were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 599, Phenix City.
>Fourth-degree theft of property, harassment or harassing communications and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at 217 Lee Rd. 123, Salem.
>Impersonating peace officer was reported on Frederick Road in Opelika.
>Ashley Nicole Morris, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>James Dean Nelson, 51, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief.
>Taylor Rhea Sanders, 28, was arrested and charged with murder (intentional).
>Robert Erick Beaty, 53, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Matthew Dester Brooks, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Lanett Police Department
>Mondeirius Lafonzo Gray, 19, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol without a permit.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Hezekiah Randal Morgan, 19, of Valley, was arrested on five grand jury indictments charging him with two counts of discharging firearm into unoccupied building and three counts of attempted murder.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.