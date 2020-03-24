police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of East University Drive.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Falls Crest Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred near the 60-mike marker on Interstate 85 North.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree criminal mischief and harassment were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 599, Phenix City.

>Fourth-degree theft of property, harassment or harassing communications and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at 217 Lee Rd. 123, Salem.

>Impersonating peace officer was reported on Frederick Road in Opelika.

>Ashley Nicole Morris, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).

>James Dean Nelson, 51, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief.

>Taylor Rhea Sanders, 28, was arrested and charged with murder (intentional).

>Robert Erick Beaty, 53, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Matthew Dester Brooks, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Lanett Police Department

>Mondeirius Lafonzo Gray, 19, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Hezekiah Randal Morgan, 19, of Valley, was arrested on five grand jury indictments charging him with two counts of discharging firearm into unoccupied building and three counts of attempted murder.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

