Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported twice in the 500 block of Lee Road 53.

>Distributing a private image was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.

>Second-degree possession of forged instrument was reported in the 1400 block of Opelika Road.

>Theft form an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.

>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Kurt Circle.

>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.

>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with three unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.

>A 16-eyar-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of York Avenue.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of property was reported by a resident of Jackson lane in Tallassee.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments