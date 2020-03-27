Auburn Police Division
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported twice in the 500 block of Lee Road 53.
>Distributing a private image was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.
>Second-degree possession of forged instrument was reported in the 1400 block of Opelika Road.
>Theft form an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.
>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Kurt Circle.
>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with three unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
>A 16-eyar-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of York Avenue.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported by a resident of Jackson lane in Tallassee.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
