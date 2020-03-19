police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Christopher Michael Stone was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Martha Elizabeth Choi was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Danielle Michelle Randolph, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Kentavious Lamar Holland, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of credit/debit card.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 10 block of South 12th Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.** 

