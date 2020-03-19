Auburn Police Division
>Christopher Michael Stone was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Martha Elizabeth Choi was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Danielle Michelle Randolph, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Kentavious Lamar Holland, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of credit/debit card.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 10 block of South 12th Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.