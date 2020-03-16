Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 2200 block of Wrights Mill Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 2300 block of Automotive Boulevard.

>Discharging firearm in city limits was reported Friday in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Theft of property was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Saturday in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.

>Theft of property was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Green Street.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.

>Burglary of a residence with force and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Saturday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Breaking and entering auto was reported Saturday in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.

>Kyrie Reshod King, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.

>David Robert Franklin, 46, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Woodrow Wilson Blalock, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Robert Thomas Taft, 53, of Horseheads, New York, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Valley Police Department

>Structure fire was reported in the 100 block of Railroad Street.

>Terroristic threat was reported in the 4400 block of Judge Brown Road.

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Combs Street.

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of County Road 190.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of East First Avenue.

>Second-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) was reported in the 4000 block of 20th Street Southwest.

>Tommie Evans, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

>Javanski Deshannon Dorsey, 27, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear (traffic).

>Larry Avery, 54, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Harlis Wood, 27, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Brittney Crump, 21, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Bobby Lehew, 37, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

>Trenton Dodgen, 21, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Criminal mischief was reported by a resident of Hackneyville Cutoff.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

