Auburn Police Division
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 2200 block of Wrights Mill Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 2300 block of Automotive Boulevard.
>Discharging firearm in city limits was reported Friday in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Theft of property was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Saturday in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.
>Theft of property was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Green Street.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.
>Burglary of a residence with force and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Saturday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Breaking and entering auto was reported Saturday in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.
>Kyrie Reshod King, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
>David Robert Franklin, 46, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Woodrow Wilson Blalock, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Robert Thomas Taft, 53, of Horseheads, New York, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Valley Police Department
>Structure fire was reported in the 100 block of Railroad Street.
>Terroristic threat was reported in the 4400 block of Judge Brown Road.
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Combs Street.
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of County Road 190.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of East First Avenue.
>Second-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) was reported in the 4000 block of 20th Street Southwest.
>Tommie Evans, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
>Javanski Deshannon Dorsey, 27, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear (traffic).
>Larry Avery, 54, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Harlis Wood, 27, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Brittney Crump, 21, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Bobby Lehew, 37, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
>Trenton Dodgen, 21, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Criminal mischief was reported by a resident of Hackneyville Cutoff.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.