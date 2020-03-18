Auburn Police Division
>Chemical endangerment was reported in the 600 block of Jennifer Drive.
>Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.
>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 100 block of West Creek Parkway.
>Alexander James Vogelson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1600 block of South Fox Run Parkway.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of 49th Avenue Southwest.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Richard Wilson, 34, of LaFayette, was arrested on grand jury indictments for second-degree domestic violence and second-degree elderly abuse.
>William Mitchell, 37, of Roanoke, was arrested on grand jury indictments for five counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking methamphetamine.
>Cal McFarlin, 22, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
