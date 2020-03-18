Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Chemical endangerment was reported in the 600 block of Jennifer Drive.

>Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 100 block of West Creek Parkway.

>Alexander James Vogelson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1600 block of South Fox Run Parkway.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of 49th Avenue Southwest.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Richard Wilson, 34, of LaFayette, was arrested on grand jury indictments for second-degree domestic violence and second-degree elderly abuse.

>William Mitchell, 37, of Roanoke, was arrested on grand jury indictments for five counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking methamphetamine.

>Cal McFarlin, 22, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

