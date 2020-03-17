Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North Gay Street.

>Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported twice in the 100 block of Cox Street.

Opelika Police Department

>Burglary and theft occurred in the 100 block of Plum Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 100 block of Briar Hill Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1100 block of Fitzpatrick Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hill Street.

>Jackie Darlene Griffey, 64, of Marshall, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Meredith Wilkerson, 35, of Valley, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possessed of untaxed alcohol/liquor.

>James Cannon, 49, of Valley, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging him with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possessed of untaxed alcohol/liquor.

>Shane Harper, 33, of Roanoke, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging him with three counts of first-degree sodomy and first-degree attempt rape.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

