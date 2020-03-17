Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North Gay Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported twice in the 100 block of Cox Street.
Opelika Police Department
>Burglary and theft occurred in the 100 block of Plum Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 100 block of Briar Hill Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1100 block of Fitzpatrick Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hill Street.
>Jackie Darlene Griffey, 64, of Marshall, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Meredith Wilkerson, 35, of Valley, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possessed of untaxed alcohol/liquor.
>James Cannon, 49, of Valley, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging him with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possessed of untaxed alcohol/liquor.
>Shane Harper, 33, of Roanoke, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging him with three counts of first-degree sodomy and first-degree attempt rape.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
