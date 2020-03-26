police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Jaquavion Daquan Jackson, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of fourth-degree theft of property and three counts of second-degree theft of property.

>Jamelah Rakhia Williams, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Northwood Drive.

>Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of West Samford Avenue.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Howard Street.

>Theft form unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Harvard Drive.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Newton Lane.

>Bridget King, 52, of Valley, was arrested and charged with pubic intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

