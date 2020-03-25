police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

>Third-degree criminal trespass and public lewdness were reported in the 2200 block of Wrights Mill Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Zellers Court.

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred at Sun Self Storage, 1615 Thomason Dr.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Assault was reported by a subject on West Ridge Drive.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments