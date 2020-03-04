Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Horatio Deion Tatum, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to dog/cat.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred at Laundry Concepts, 900 Geneva St.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at an unknown location within the city limits of Opelika.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 100 block of Veterans Parkway.
Auburn Police Division
>Lane Harrison Foster, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.
>First-degree sexual abuse (acquaintance, delayed) was reported in the 4000 block of Wimberly Drive.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Lee Road 137.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
