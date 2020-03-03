Police lights

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief were reported at 2102 AL Hwy. 169, Opelika.

>First-degree theft of property was reported at 1472 Lee Rd. 242, Smiths.

>Maria Ayala Alvarado, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Rufus Bernard Newsome, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Daniel Lee Ziemba, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Jalen Shermon Alexander, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>Ravi Lamore Cohen Lyles, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Valley Police Department

>First-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2400 block of Sydney Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Rushin Giddens, of Tallassee, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree theft of property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

