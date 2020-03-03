Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief were reported at 2102 AL Hwy. 169, Opelika.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at 1472 Lee Rd. 242, Smiths.
>Maria Ayala Alvarado, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Rufus Bernard Newsome, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Daniel Lee Ziemba, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jalen Shermon Alexander, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Ravi Lamore Cohen Lyles, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Valley Police Department
>First-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2400 block of Sydney Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Rushin Giddens, of Tallassee, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree theft of property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
