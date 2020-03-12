Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of James Burt Parkway.

>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2000 block of Longview Court.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at OCV, LLC, 809 Second Ave.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

