Auburn Police Division
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of North Ross Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Wrights Mill Road.
>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.
>William Matthew Carter, 53, of Auburn was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Opelika Police Department
>A discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported.
>Anthony Wesson Thomas, 54, of Tuskegee, was arrested on a felony warrant for first-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
