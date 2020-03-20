Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of North Ross Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Wrights Mill Road.

>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.

>William Matthew Carter, 53, of Auburn was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Opelika Police Department

>A discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported.

>Anthony Wesson Thomas, 54, of Tuskegee, was arrested on a felony warrant for first-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Avenue.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

