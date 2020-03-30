police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.

>First-degree sexual abuse (acquaintance/delayed) was reported Friday.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue.

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) and third-degree theft of property were reported Saturday in the 2700 block of Lee Road 12.

>Auto burglary was reported Sunday in the 600 block of North Ross Street.

>Auto burglary and possession of burglary tools were reported Sunday in the 600 block of North Ross Street.

>Found property and theft of property from an unlocked vehicle were reported Sunday in the 800 block of Harvard Drive.

>Auto burglary was reported twice Sunday in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.

>A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

>Tamez Likeith Edwards, 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Zaire Jamani Oliver, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with auto burglary.

>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

>A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

>A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with auto burglary.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of Wildwood Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Gateway Drive.

>Daryl Morgan, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of North 18th Street.

>Mario Rashawn Reed, 49, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief), public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jeffrey Dean Daniel, 61, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments