Auburn Police Division
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of Alabama Highway 14 West.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1500 block of South College Street.
Opelika Police Department
>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at PNC Bank, 605 Second Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Solstice Court.
Lanett Police Department
>Courtney Freshun Harris, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and public lewdness.
>Andy Junior Pollard, 50, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to appear.
>Destin Kyle Barber, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
