Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of Alabama Highway 14 West.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1500 block of South College Street.

Opelika Police Department

>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at PNC Bank, 605 Second Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Solstice Court.

Lanett Police Department

>Courtney Freshun Harris, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and public lewdness.

>Andy Junior Pollard, 50, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to appear.

>Destin Kyle Barber, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments