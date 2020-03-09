Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 1800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>Criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 200 block of Heisman Drive.
>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 700 block of East Thach Avenue.
>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137.
>Theft of property was reported Saturday in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12.
>Criminal trespass and theft of property were reported Saturday in the 2100 block of North College Street.
>Theft of property and burglary were reported Sunday in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>Collin James Galloway, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
>Ethan William Christian Guenther was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Ian Michael Sorrels was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Taylor Scott Holcomb was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Parker Mason Crain was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Clayton Ira Rogers, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Michael Alan Reeder, Jr. was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 2000 block of Autrey Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred at Planet Fitness, 2500 Pepperell Pkwy.
>Eldrico Mondeas Avery, 43, of Opelika, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree assault.
>Willie Frank Wright, 58, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Lucas Bridges Ford, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of South 16th Avenue.
>Third-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of South 13th Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Christopher Chase Hoppe, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Christopher Lee Reese Satterfield, 22, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
>Jennifer Lynn Riley, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of negotiating worthless instrument.
>Montia Antwaun Dowdell, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
>Scottie Fitzpatrick, 51, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.