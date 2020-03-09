Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 1800 block of West Longleaf Drive. 

>Criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 200 block of Heisman Drive. 

>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 700 block of East Thach Avenue. 

>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137. 

>Theft of property was reported Saturday in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12. 

>Criminal trespass and theft of property were reported Saturday in the 2100 block of North College Street. 

>Theft of property and burglary were reported Sunday in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive. 

>Collin James Galloway, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. 

>Ethan William Christian Guenther was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Ian Michael Sorrels was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Taylor Scott Holcomb was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Parker Mason Crain was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Clayton Ira Rogers, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Michael Alan Reeder, Jr. was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 2000 block of Autrey Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred at Planet Fitness, 2500 Pepperell Pkwy.

>Eldrico Mondeas Avery, 43, of Opelika, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree assault.

>Willie Frank Wright, 58, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Lucas Bridges Ford, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of South 16th Avenue.

>Third-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of South 13th Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Christopher Chase Hoppe, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Christopher Lee Reese Satterfield, 22, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

>Jennifer Lynn Riley, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of negotiating worthless instrument.

>Montia Antwaun Dowdell, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

>Scottie Fitzpatrick, 51, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

