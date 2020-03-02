Auburn Police Division
>Madison Nichole Hobson, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Blake Hayze Baker, 21, of Tallassee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Tillman Brooks McKinney was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Rueben Grey Lewis II was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Noah Brett Barclay was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Conor Nathaniel Henderson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
>Harrison Graham King was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
>Theft (miscellaneous) was arrested Friday in the 200 block of Heisman Drive.
>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported Friday in the 900 block of West Thach Avenue.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Elkins Drive.
>Theft from unlocked motor vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Gentry Drive.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was Saturday reported in the 200 block of North Gay Street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle and fraudulent use of credit./debit card were reported Saturday in the 200 block of North Gay Street.
>Theft of property (from unlocked vehicle) was reported Saturday in the 1000 block of Pickett Court.
>Theft of property was reported Sunday in the 500 block of Genelda Avenue.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Sunday in the 200 block of North Gay Street.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary occurred at Mama Mocha’s Coffee, 715 First Ave.
>A burglary occurred in the 2100 block of Airport Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Tiger 13 Cinema, 1900 Capps Landing.
>Hermeneglido Lopez, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Jamal Barker, 31, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Second-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of South 11th Street.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property, unlawful imprisonment and harassment were reported in the 200 block of Boyd Circle.
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Mindy Lane.
>Tekisha Sharee Johnson, 21, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Ronnie Jerome Madden, 53, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jeremy Cofield, 38, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
