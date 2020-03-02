Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Madison Nichole Hobson, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Blake Hayze Baker, 21, of Tallassee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Tillman Brooks McKinney was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Rueben Grey Lewis II was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Noah Brett Barclay was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Conor Nathaniel Henderson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. 

>Harrison Graham King was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. 

>Theft (miscellaneous) was arrested Friday in the 200 block of Heisman Drive. 

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported Friday in the 900 block of West Thach Avenue. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Elkins Drive. 

>Theft from unlocked motor vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Gentry Drive. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was Saturday reported in the 200 block of North Gay Street. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle and fraudulent use of credit./debit card were reported Saturday in the 200 block of North Gay Street. 

>Theft of property (from unlocked vehicle) was reported Saturday in the 1000 block of Pickett Court. 

>Theft of property was reported Sunday in the 500 block of Genelda Avenue. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Sunday in the 200 block of North Gay Street. 

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary occurred at Mama Mocha’s Coffee, 715 First Ave.

>A burglary occurred in the 2100 block of Airport Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Tiger 13 Cinema, 1900 Capps Landing.

>Hermeneglido Lopez, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Jamal Barker, 31, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Second-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of South 11th Street.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property, unlawful imprisonment and harassment were reported in the 200 block of Boyd Circle.

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Mindy Lane.

>Tekisha Sharee Johnson, 21, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Ronnie Jerome Madden, 53, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jeremy Cofield, 38, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

