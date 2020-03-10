Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle and theft occurred at The Wash House Laundry, 3605 Pepperell Pkwy.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Church’s Chicken, 1200 Columbus Pkwy.
Lanett Police Department
>Jonathan Golden, 19, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1300 block of North Eighth Court.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of lee Road 621, Opelika.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 412, Phenix City.
>Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported at Dollar General, 20 Lee Rd. 621, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of lee Road 2180, Phenix City.
>Brandon Elie Owens, 23, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment).
>Benjamin Cox, 34, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
>Iyana Unique Niecole Wimbley, 21, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Mary Ellen Griffin, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Jarontavious Marsean Griffin, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and two counts of altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm.
>Natalie Lashawn Smith, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property, illegal possession of credit/debit card and fourth-degree theft of property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
