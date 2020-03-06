Police lights

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 201, Salem.

>First-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary were reported in the 4000 block of Lee Road 379, Salem.

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 10000 block of Lee Road 280 East, Salem.

>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 10000 block of Lee Road 240, Phenix City.

>First-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 23, Auburn.

>Third-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree criminal trespass were reported at 3030 Lee Road 206, Salem.

>Aubrey Allen Meeks, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree promote prison contraband.

Auburn Police Division

>Tyler C. Eubanks was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Reckless endangerment and discharge firearm in city limits were reported in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue.

>Second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 1300 block of Ben Brown Road.

Lanett Police Department

>Lucious Takio Cheeks, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments