Auburn Police Division

>Farrah Nicole Echard, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).

>Andrew Zachary Valasek, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 400 block of West Glenn Avenue.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 400 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Third-degree domestic violence and first-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday.

>Burglary of a residence with force was reported Sunday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Theft-miscellaneous was reported Sunday in the 400 block of North Dean Road.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree criminal possession of forge instrument and first-degree theft of property occurred at Lowe’s, 1701 Fredrick Rd.

>Andrew Cottam, 48, of Smiths, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

>James Lee griffin, 60, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of 65th Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Third-degree domestic violence and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Gilmer Avenue.

>Jewell Lee Harrison, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence.

>Sadasky Martaz Sharpe, 36, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Andrew Black, 42, of Valley, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Criminal mischief was reported by a resident of Powell Drive in Jacksons Gap.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

