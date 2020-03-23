Auburn Police Division
>Farrah Nicole Echard, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
>Andrew Zachary Valasek, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 400 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 400 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Third-degree domestic violence and first-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday.
>Burglary of a residence with force was reported Sunday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Theft-miscellaneous was reported Sunday in the 400 block of North Dean Road.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree criminal possession of forge instrument and first-degree theft of property occurred at Lowe’s, 1701 Fredrick Rd.
>Andrew Cottam, 48, of Smiths, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
>James Lee griffin, 60, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of 65th Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Third-degree domestic violence and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Gilmer Avenue.
>Jewell Lee Harrison, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence.
>Sadasky Martaz Sharpe, 36, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Andrew Black, 42, of Valley, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Criminal mischief was reported by a resident of Powell Drive in Jacksons Gap.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
