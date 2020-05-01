Valley Police Department
>Vicious animal/dog bite was reported in the 1700 block of 55th Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported by a subject on Highway 22 East.
>Matthew Hill, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Ashley Stroud, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Assault was reported by a subject on Washington Boulevard.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
