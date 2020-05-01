police lights

Valley Police Department

>Vicious animal/dog bite was reported in the 1700 block of 55th Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of property was reported by a subject on Highway 22 East.

>Matthew Hill, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

>Ashley Stroud, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

>Assault was reported by a subject on Washington Boulevard.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

